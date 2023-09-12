Zelensky Convenes War Cabinet Meeting

The head of state announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Military cabinet. A narrow circle of people. A narrow range of questions. Today we talked only about the front: ongoing offensive, directions, outlooks, support, weapons and ammunition, own production, and intelligence," Zelensky wrote.

According to the president, attention was also paid to preparing for the enemy's countermeasures: erecting fortifications, reinforcing the units in the relevant areas, and obtaining intelligence on potential dates and directions of Russian assaults.

As reported, the military cabis a special format for working with the leaders of the defense sector.