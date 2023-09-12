Azerbaijani Army Positions In Nakhchivan Once Again Subjected To Fire

"On September 12, at nearly 11:25 (GMT +4), the positions of the Azerbaijan Army units stationed in the direction of Havush settlement in the Sharur district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were subjected to fire from small arms by the Armenian armed forces units," the ministry said.

"The Azerbaijani Army units took retaliatory measures in the direction mentioned," the ministry added.

Earlier, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Birali settlement of the Davali region using varicaliber weapons several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Sadarak settlement of the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, on September 12, from 09:45 to 10:00 (GMT+4).