Azerbaijani Army Positions In Nakhchivan Once Again Subjected To Fire

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The positions
of the Azerbaijani Army in Nakhchivan have once again been
subjected to fire, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of
Azerbaijan.
"On September 12, at nearly 11:25 (GMT +4), the positions of the
Azerbaijan Army units stationed in the direction of Havush
settlement in the Sharur district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic were subjected to fire from small arms by the Armenian
armed forces units," the ministry said.
"The Azerbaijani Army units took retaliatory measures in the
direction mentioned," the ministry added.
Earlier, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in
the direction of the Birali settlement of the Davali region using
varicaliber weapons several times subjected to fire the
Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Sadarak
settlement of the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic, on September 12, from 09:45 to 10:00 (GMT+4).
MENAFN12092023000187011040ID1107051578
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.