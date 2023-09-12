Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Introduces New Pumpkin Cold Brew Frozen Coffee

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard , the beloved brand known for its deliciItalian Ice and Frozen Custard treats, is extending their Cold Brew Frozen Coffee lineup with a new Pumpkin flavor to appeal to guests' seasonal appetites.

Available at all Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard locations now for a limited time only, the Cold Brew Frozen Coffees will be featured in three flavors – new Pumpkin, Original Cold Brew, and Mocha. Rita's app users who sign up through 9/17 will receive a free small frozen coffee reward in their app account so they can try the delicinew Pumpkin Frozen Coffee flavor for free through 9/24.

"Rita's introduced Cold Brew Frozen Coffee earlier this year and gave our guests the unparalleled taste and quality of Rita's in a beverage," said Linda Chadwick, President & CEO of Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. "The response was overwhelmingly positive, and we hope to continue to exceed their expectations and drive visits to Rita's with the addition of new Pumpkin Frozen Coffee as the season starts to change."

"Summer may be coming to a close, but it is still very much Rita's season," said Madalyn Weintraub, Sr. Director of Marketing at Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard.

"We hope the addition of Pumpkin Frozen Coffee and upcoming fall-themed treats continues to drive excitement among guests throughout the fall season.

We're pleased to offer the opportunity to try Pumpkin Frozen Coffee for free to all app users who download the Rita's app by September 17."

Rita's signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 75 flavors. Other menu items at Rita's include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Milkshakes and more.

Originally founded in May 1984, Philadelphia firefighter Bob Tumolo created his prized family recipe to include real fruit, named the product after his wife Rita, and Rita's Italian Ice was born. Since then, Rita's has staked its claim in the frozen treats industry by planting franchises across the country that offer a happy atmosphere, as well as set the standard for fresh and quality-driven Italian Ice.

For more information about Rita's Cold Brew Frozen Coffees and to find your closest Rita's location, please visit .

About Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard:

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 550 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famItalian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and award-winning Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicitreat. For more information about Rita's Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit .

SOURCE Rita's Franchise Company