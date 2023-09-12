Culmen International And Casra Provide Support To The Ukrainian Government

"I am delighted that Culmen has been able to draw upon our aviation security expertise and experience to help the Government and enterprises of Ukraine at this time. Culmen has a long history of working in, and with, Ukraine and we are proud to partner with CASRA to deliver this new project to help upskill airport staff that will contribute to safe and secure airport operations once airports can be reopened" said Dan Berkon, Culmen's CEO.

Through the donation of a high-tech software product, programmatic support and aviation security expertise, Culmen and CASRA will allow hundreds of Ukrainian airport security staff to retain their technical skills whilst airspace and airports are closed. Since July 1st, 2023, licenses for an advanced x-ray simulator training package have been available for security staff to train on either at home or in local airport training centers. Keeping skillsets refreshed will avoid a lengthy retraining and recertification process once Ukrainian airspace reopens.

"Now the relaunch of flights in Ukraine directly depends on the construction of a new security architecture. Cooperation with Culmen International is not just an innovative solution that enables you to create a whole new level of the standardized security system - it is a new level of aviation security and flight safety. Thanks to the cooperation with Culmen and CASRA, 154 airport specialists have already been trained for more than 1,000 hours upgrading their professional level when airspace is closed and there is no opportunity to maintain their skills and experiences during normal operation. We are ready to deepen and expand our cooperation in varidirections and we hope for its successful continuation"

said Oleksiy Dubrevskyy, CEO of Boryspil International Airport.

Whilst long-term partners on other aviation security capacity development programs internationally, this is the first timebased Culmen and CASRA in Switzerland have worked together to provide their time and resources for free. The initiative aims to enable a swift post-war restart in the Ukrainian aviation sector which is vital to economic growth and recovery.

"Enabling

people and technology for a safe and secure world is CASRA's motto, twe are very pleased to being able to assist the Ukrainian Government in cooperation with Culmen International to maintain their

airport staff trained, up-to-date, and prepared for the upcoming tasks using X-Ray Tutor 4 (XRT4)" said Dr. Diana Hardmeier, CASRA's Director.

About Culmen International

Established in 2004, Culmen International, LLC is an international security organization with more than eighteen years' experience providing exceptional security support to globally, under contract to the United States Government. Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with personnel permanently stationed in over 40 countries, Culmen is certified under International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 for quality management.

Culmen is dedicated to enhancing international security by optimizing government operations and facilitating international collaboration so that customers can accomplish critical missions in challenging environments with constrained resources. The primary domains (areas of expertise) that Culmen operates in include: nonproliferation, border and aviation security, security cooperation and international partner capacity building, counter-terrorism and homeland security, military and federal law enforcement operations, global health, international development, and humanitarian missions, resulting in the company's involvement in more than 140 countries.

Culmen's service capabilities include program management and technical services, aviation security, global procurement and logistics, training and language services, and technology development and deployment. Learn more at

About CASRA

The Center for Adaptive Security Research and Applications is leading in security research and applications, in particular regarding human-machine interaction in X-ray screening, socio-technological systems, selection, training, and certification of security screeners.

CASRA has more than two decades of experience in providing and developing image interpretation training using computer-based training systems. CASRA was founded in 2008, but its roots go back to the Visual Cognition Research Group (VICOREG) of the University of Zurich (1999-2008). CASRA is based in Zurich (Switzerland) and forms the collaboration of APSS Software and Services AG and the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland.

By combining applied psychology, computer science and economic analyses, CASRA conducts applied research and develops security solutions in adaptive and interdisciplinary ways. CASRA's success about the importance of visual abilities and targeted training is documented in over 120 publications, many government-funded projects, international collaborations, and software products that have been installed in more than 50 countries at over 900 airports and other sites such as critical infrastructures, prisons and others. For more information:

