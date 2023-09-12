Kuwait, Hungary Discuss Defense Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Tuesday held talks with Hungarian Secretary of State for Defense Tamas Vargha on means of enhancing cooperation.
In a press release, Kuwait Defense Ministry said that the Kuwaiti Minister received the Hungarian official and his accompanying delegation at Seif Palace.
During the meeting, both sides discussed several topics and ways of boosting cooperation and relations between the two countries on all levels. (end)
aak.bb
MENAFN12092023000071011013ID1107051559
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.