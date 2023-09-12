Speaker Al-Saadoun Receives Hungarian State Defense Sec.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun received on Tuesday visiting Hungarian Secretary of State for Defense Tamas Vargha.
The two officials discussed issues pertaining to developing relations between the two countries.
Vargha is in Kuwait to partake in the Kuwaiti-Hungarian joint committee meeting. (end)
