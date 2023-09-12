Jcc Partakes In Union Of Arab Chambers Session

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 12 (Petra) - The Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) took part in the 134th session of the Board of Directors of the Union of Arab Chambers, hosted by Manama, Oman, and had the attendance of varileaders of chambers of commerce and industries from Arab nations.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the JCC revealed that the meetings focused on challenges facing intra-Arab trade in the context of digital transformation and sustainable development and explored varioptions and opportunities available to the Arab economy. Ultimately, there was a call for increased integration and joint coordination to overcome these obstacles.
They also discussed developments in Arab food security in light of global challenges and reviewed ongoing preparations for Arab economic events intended to be held this year.
Khalil Haj Tawfiq, the President of JCC, emphasized that the Chamber's attendance at these meetings demonstrates its dedication to enhancing economic ties between Jordan's business community and other Arab nations and capitalizing on investment prospects in promising economic sectors.
Tawfiq emphasized the importance of prioritizing trade within the Arab countries, as it currently only makes up 12% of their total trade with the world, stressing the significance of promoting Arab investments and encouraging Arab investors to invest in their home countries.
