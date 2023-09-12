Cpf's Knowledge Festival Wraps Up In Madaba, Takes Tour Across Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 12 (Petra) - The Crown Prince Foundation's (CPF) Festival of Knowledge has brought down the curtain on its interactive events and activities at the Zaha Cultural Center in Madaba, serving as a great opportunity for parents and children to spend quality time together while having fun and learning at the same time.
The festival, enjoyed by over 2,000 visitors from September 8 to 9, featured interactive workshops and scientific presentations designed for children aged 1 to 12 aimed to develop their sensory and motor skills, stimulate their curiosity, and encourage them to explore new areas of learning in a fun, innovative, and interactive way.
The CPF's initiatives usually target the 16-30 age group, but it collaborated with the Children's Museum to target a younger audience, said Nujoud Serhan, Director of Program Management at CPF.
She added that Madaba is the second stop as part of a national tour that will cover all the governorates of the Kingdom this year and next year, organizing a series of festivals and scientific and educational shows that will change the concept of learning among children and motivate them to innovate and enrich their scientific and cognitive curiosity.
The festival is scheduled to take place in Karak at the end of September, and then in Zarqa, Aqaba, Irbid, Jerash, Ma'an, Tafileh, Ajloun, and Balqa during the coming period until January of 2024.
