Sfil - 2023 Half-Year Financial Report


Paris, September 12, 2023

2023 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Sfil announces that the French version of its 2023 Half-Year Financial Report was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on September 12, 2023 and that it can be obtained from its website: i n a nc i eres / pub l ications/ (heading: Rapports financiers). The English version of the 2023 Half-Year Financial Report will be available by the end of September 2023 on the intesite: f r/ e n/financial-informations/publications/ (heading: Financial reports).

