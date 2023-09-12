Autonomous Navigation Market To Garner Staggering Revenues Of $15.91 Billion By 2031

Autonomnavigation market to reach $15,905.16 million in 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 17.1%

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The autonomnavigation system is an on board, integrated suite of sensors and technology that enabled autonomnavigation, perception, path-planning and vehicle-following capabilities for unmanned group vehicles, allowing them to move on the battlefield with minimal human oversight. It is installed in vehicles, such as drones, robots, cars, boats, and others. The navigation system technology is performed by using advanced technologies such as inertial navigation system, satellite navigation system, radars, cameras, and ultrasonic & acoustics navigation along with autonomnavigation algorithms for accurate & safe navigation of vehicles. At present, development of sense and avoid systems in autonomrobots, the widespread deployment of autonomrobots for commercial and military purposes, and the demand for autonomrobots in logistics are all likely to drive the autonomnavigation industry forward.

The autonomnavigation market was valued at $3.27 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $15.91 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Procure Complete Report @

The autonomnavigation market size has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the promising growth rate of the drone market, public & private developments, and investments in unmanned aircraft system traffic management (UTM) are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the companies operating in the autonomnavigation market have adopted partnerships, investments, and collaborations to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in November 2021, ABB announced a strategic partnership with Sevensense Robotics AG, a provider of autonomnavigation technology to enhance ABB's new mobile robot offerings with artificial intelligence and 3D vision mapping technology. The partnership worked to develop the next generation of flexible automation technologies and to expand its robotics and automation portfolio.

The factors such as increase in demand for sense & avoid system in autonomsystem, rise in adoption of autonomrobot in commercial & military applications, and increase in demand for real-time data in military applications supplement the growth of the autonomnavigation market share . However, lack of standard infrastructure for operation of autonomsystems in developing countries and privacy & security concerns related to data are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, increase in demand for improved surveillance and proactive government initiatives & support are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the autonomnavigation market.

Download Sample Pages at

Furthermore, the rise in demand for robots for border surveillance and combat operations has facilitated the growth during the pandemic. Zipline is making around 100 medical services, which is delivered daily. This type of navigation helps to navigate the drone to the desired locations. Hence, the demand for drones is witnessing rise and also demand for unmanned traffic management is growing in importance and urgency as the world is eagerly anticipating safe drone operations, which propels the autonomnavigation systems market growth during the pandemic.

The leading players operating in the autonomnavigation market are ABB, ENWAY, Fixposition AG, Furuno, General Dynamics, Honeywell International, Kongsberg Gruppen, L3 Harris Technologies, Moog Inc., NAVENTIK GmbH, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies, Rh Marine, Rolly Royce, Safran, Thales Group, and Trimble. Key innovators operating in the industry are Blickfeld, ModalAI, Starfish Space, Trustpoint, and Xona Space Systems.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying-

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn