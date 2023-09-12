Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (Cfrp) Market Size, Share, Growth & Opportunities Report By 2021-2030

Carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) is a composite material composed of carrier substance (matrix), reinforcing component, and carbon fiber embedded into carrier substance.

Carbon fiber reinforced plastic embedded with epoxy resin can be molded into complicated shapes where steel and aluminum tend to be molded, making CFRP widely used in production of aerospace seats to different frame structures. Metal parts tend to corrode when they come in contact with other metallic surface, owing to environmental conditions. CFRP materials are resistance to corrosion when they are in contact with metals or itself. This in turn enhances longevity of metal parts. These factors are predicted to notably contribute toward the growth of the global market. Moreover, helicopter rotor blades and tail sections are made up of CFRP.

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) has emerged as a game-changer in variindustries, transforming the way we approach design, manufacturing, and performance. This lightweight and high-strength material has gained substantial popularity due to its exceptional properties, including strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and durability. As industries continue to seek innovative solutions to reduce weight, improve fuel efficiency, and enhance structural integrity, CFRP is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future.

Key Findings of Study

The petroleum pitch raw material is estimated to display the highest growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The thermoplastic resin type is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The wind turbine application is estimated to display the highest growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030.

LAMEA garnered the highest share of 44.9% in 2020, in terms of revenue, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Advantage:

Lightweight Marvel: CFRP boasts an unparalleled strength-to-weight ratio, making it an ideal choice for industries aiming to reduce overall weight while maintaining structural integrity. In the aerospace sector, for example, CFRP components significantly decrease the weight of aircraft, leading to reduced fuel consumption and emissions.

Eco-Friendly Appeal: Sustainability is at the forefront of today's global concerns. CFRP offers a sustainable alternative, as the production process emits fewer greenhouse gases compared to traditional materials like steel or aluminum. Moreover, CFRP's longevity reduces the need for replacements, further minimizing environmental impact.

Endless Applications: The CFRP revolution extends its reach to diverse sectors. In automotive, CFRP components are making vehicles more fuel-efficient. In construction, they contribute to stronger, earthquake-resistant structures. In renewable energy, CFRP wind turbine blades harness the power of the wind more efficiently.

Market Trends and Projections

The CFRP market is on an upward trajectory, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projected to remain strong in the coming years. Several factors contribute to this optimism:

Automotive Industry: The quest for fuel efficiency and electrification has prompted automobile manufacturers to adopt CFRP for vehicle components, leading to an expanded market share.

Aerospace Sector: CFRP's weight reduction capabilities have found a welcome home in the aerospace industry, where it contributes to increased fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

Renewable Energy: As the world pivots toward renewable energy sources, CFRP is essential for building more efficient wind turbines, ensuring a steady demand.

Key players operating in the global carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) market:

Solvay S.A

DowAAdvanced Composites Holdings B.V

Form

Plastics Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co. Ltd

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd

SGL Carbon SE

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What are the key factors boosting the CFRP market growth?

Answer: Increase in demand for lightweight products in automotive industry and rise in demand for high performance products in aerospace & defence sector are the key factors boosting the CFRP market growth.

Q2. What will be the market value of CFRP in the forecast period 2021 to 2030?

Answer: The global carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) market was valued at $7.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Q3. What are the most established players of the global CFRP market?

Answer: Solvay S.A., DowAAdvanced Composites Holdings B.V., Formosa, Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, and Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd. are the most established players of the global CFRP market.

