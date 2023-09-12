US State Department describes Putin’s next gathering with Kim as "begging for assistance"

(MENAFN) The US State Department on Monday described Russian Leader Vladimir Putin as "begging for assistance" before a gathering with North Korean President Kim Jong Un.



"I think it's fair to say that, having to travel across the length of his own country.. to meet with an international pariah to ask for assistance in a war that he expected to win in the opening month, I would characterize it as him begging for assistance," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters during a daily press briefing.



"Now we'll see there may be something that he offers in exchange, we'll see when it comes," he added.



Miller noted that the trip is happening short following the Group of 20 Summit in New Delhi, declaring that it was "largely because of his own international pariah status".



"We're going to monitor very closely the outcome of this meeting. I will remind both countries that any transfer of arms from North Korea to Russia would be in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions," Miller declared.



"We, of course, have aggressively enforced our sanctions against entities that fund Russia's war effort, and we will continue to enforce those sanctions and will not hesitate to impose new sanctions as appropriate," he warned.

MENAFN12092023000045015839ID1107051524