US aid to Ukraine reaches USD45B since beginning of war

(MENAFN) The United States has headed in offering aid to Ukraine in its conflict against Russia.



From the time US Leader Joe Biden came to power on January 20, 2021 until this day, Washington has supplied Kyiv with USD44.4 billion in army fund, and a noteworthy share of this assistance, specially USD43.7 billion, has been sent beginning from February 24, 2022, when the conflict started.



A Turkish news agency has collected the newest info on the military arms, supplies as well as economic backing deployed by the US to Ukraine.



The Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a Germany-based survey organization major in in collecting statistics on international aid sent to Ukraine, has unveiled that the US has given almost USD76 billion in humanitarian, economic as well as military funding to Kyiv since the start of the war.



According to data from the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the United States has provided USD2.6 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the war began.



