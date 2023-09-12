Bioplastics Market To Worth Usd 31.66 Billion By 2030 | With Striking 20.2% Cagr

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bioplastics market size was valued at USD 7.56 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 8.72 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 31.66 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. Bioplastics refer to materials that have been made from renewable sources and play an important role in reducing the generation of plastic generation. These types of plastics come from different types of renewable biomass sources such as plant starch, cellulose, vegetable fats, and natural sugars. Biomass-based plastics are gaining immense popularity as an effective alternative to conventional plastics as industries are looking for eco-friendly plastic materials. Moreover, a wide range of research & development activities are being conducted in the development of eco-friendly plastics, which is further expected to drive the bioplastics market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM displays this information in a report titled, "Bioplastics Market, 2023-2030."

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

List of Key Players Profiled in the Bioplastics Market Report:

Novamont S.p.A. (Italy)

Arkema S.A. (France)

Matrìca S.p.A. (Italy)

NatureWorks LLC (U.S.)

TotalEnergies Corbion (Netherlands)

PTT MCC Biochem Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Roquette Frères (France)

Biofase (Mexico)

Genecis (Canada)

Trifilon (Sweden)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Avantium (Netherlands)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

BioApply (Switzerland)

Braskem (Brazil)

Kaneka Takasago (Japan)

Danimer Scientific (U.S.)

Taghleef Industries (U.A.E.) Advance Bio Material P. Ltd. (India) Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 20.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 31.66 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 7.56 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 223 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Type

By Application By Region Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Bioplastics Market Growth Drivers Growing Adoption of Eco-Friendly Plastics in Packaging Industry to Fuel Market Progress Demand for Durable and Sturdy Packaging Solutions to Boost Product Use in Rigid Packaging





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:







Segments:

Biodegradable Plastics to Gain Traction Due to their Wide Usage in NumerIndustries

Based on type, the market is segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. The biodegradable segment is expected to hold a dominant bioplastics market share as this type of plastic is finding robust use in many industries such as textiles, packaging, consumer goods, and agriculture.

Demand for Durable and Sturdy Packaging Solutions to Boost Product Use in Rigid Packaging

Based on application, the market covers rigid packaging, flexible packaging, textiles, automotive & transportation, agriculture & horticulture, consumer goods, and others. The rigid packaging segment is predicted to hold the largest market share as many shipping companies are looking for sturdy yet eco-friendly packaging solutions.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

COVID-19 Impact:

Reduction in Price of Conventional Plastics Decreased Adoption of Bioplastics

The COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on the global supply chain as it decreased the production and transportation activities, which ultimately reduced the prices of conventional plastics. Since the use of crude oil was at its lowest since World War II, the prices of traditional plastics also went down. Moreover, the implementation of variregulations on single-use plastics was delayed due to the pandemic, which further decreased the demand for bioplastics.





Get a Quote Now:





Report Coverage:

The report analyzes the market in detail and sheds light on important areas such as leading product types, players, and applications. It also provides information on the latest market trends and vital industry developments. Besides the abovementioned factors, the report covers several other factors that have contributed to the market's growth in recent years.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Adoption of Eco-Friendly Plastics in Packaging Industry to Fuel Market Progress

Biodegradable plastics are finding major uses in many industry verticals. However, one of the most common applications of these plastics is found in the packaging sector as they exhibit properties that are quite similar to those of conventional plastics. They are used in many rigid as well as flexible packaging solutions. Moreover, the e-commerce industry has expanded considerably in recent years, which has further boosted the demand for packaging materials, thereby enhancing the product adoption.

However, the high cost of these products as compared to conventional plastics will fuel the market expansion.

Regional Insights:

Europe Market to Grow Rapidly Due to Growing Research & Development on Bioplastics

Europe is predicted to dominate the global bioplastics market share as the region is increasing its investments in research & development programs and is also a top consumer of bioplastics. Europe also has a strong automotive industry, which is also expected to boost the demand for biodegradable plastics.

Asia Pacific is also expected to hold a major share of the market as the region has one of the biggest production capacities for this product and a booming packaging sector.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Market Players to Enter Collaborations and Expand Production Capacities to Boost Market Growth

The key companies operating in the market are implementing varigrowth strategies, such as collaborations and capacity expansions, to retain their leading market position. Novamont is one of the top firms operating in this market that has four production plants and two research centers. It also promotes a bio-economy model that is based on efficient use of resources.





Ask for Customization:





Detailed Table of Contents:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights



Key Emerging Trends – For Major Regions



Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.



Latest Technological Advancement



Insights on Regulatory Scenario

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Bioplastics Market



Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges



Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact

Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Bioplastics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Key Findings / Summary



By Type (Volume & Value)





Biodegradable







Starch Blends







Polylactic Acid (PLA)







Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)







Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)







Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)





Other Biodegradables





Non-Biodegradable







Bio-Polyetheylene Terephthalate (Bio-PET)







Bio-Polyamide (Bio-PA)







Bio-Polyethene (Bio-PE)







Bio-Polypropylene (Bio-PP)







Bio-Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (Bio-PTT)



Other Non-Biodegradables



By Application (Volume & Value)





Rigid Packaging







Bottles & Jars







Trays





Others





Flexible Packaging







Pouches







Shopping / Waste Bags





Others





Textiles





Automotive & Transportation





Agriculture & Horticulture





Consumer Goods



Others



By Region (Volume & Value)





North America





Europe





Asia Pacific Rest of World

TOC Continued...!





Speak to Our Expert:





Key Industry Development:

February 2023 - Avantium partnered with Origin Materials to increase the mass production of PEF and FDCA and create advanced chemicals and plastics. The aim of the partnership was to maximize the company's revenue margin.





Read Related Insights:

2023 Update: Plastics Market Size to Hit $643.37 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business InsightsTM

Latest News: Recycled Plastic Market to Hit USD 76.23 Billion by 2028 | With a 8.2% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address varichallenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

: +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email :

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment

Bioplastic

Plastic Compounding Market Growth

Bioplastics Market Growth

Wood Plastic Composite Market Growth

Plastic Waste Management Market Growth

Medical Plastics Market Growth

Americas Recycled Plastics Market Growth

Blow Molded Plastics Market Growth

Injection Molded Plastics Market Growth

Automotive Plastics Market Growth

Thermoplastic Elastomer Market Growth

Thermoformed Plastics Market Growth

Europe Plastic Cosmetic Packaging Market Growth

North America and Europe Bioplastics Market

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market growth

Recycled Plastic Market Growth

Plastic Additives Market Growth

Plastics Market growth

Exterior Automotive Plastics Market Growth

Plastic Containers Market

High Performance Plastics Market





Bioplastic Bioplastic Tags Bioplastics Market Bioplastics Market Size Bioplastics Market Share Bioplastics Market Growth Bioplastics Industry Related Linksid="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />