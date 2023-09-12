Turkey's AFAD ready offer aid, rescue processes in eastern Libya after massive hurricane

(MENAFN) Turkey’s State Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) declared its willingness Monday to offer aid and start search and rescue processes following Mediterranean Storm Daniel that led to destructive floods in eastern Libya.



After a call from the Libyan administration for global aid, Turkey is bracing to deploy 150 search and rescue workers for the two water as well as land together with tents, two rescue automobiles, four vessels and generators, AFAD declared in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.



Storm Daniel wiped out many zones of eastern Libya on Sunday, most particularly the towns of Benghazi, Al Bayda and Al-Marj, in addition to Soussa and Derna, as stated by a Turkish news agency journalist in the field.



The fatality rate from floods in Derna has increased to more than 2,000, whereas thousands of people are supposed to be missing.



Early on Monday, the chief of Libya’s Tripoli-based unity management, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, named all regions bare to the storm as well as floods as “disaster zones.”

