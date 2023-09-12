Four Us Fighters Arrive In Qatar For Joint Drill

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Four'F35' fighters arrived at Al-Udeid Airbase to participate in a joint drill with Qatar Emiri Air Forces' F-15.
The drill comes in the framework of enhancing cooperation between the two sides in the field of training and exchanging expertise. A number of aerial maneuvers will be executed over a period of three days.
