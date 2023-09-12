Professional Clubs Call For Augmentation Of Financial Support

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 12 (Petra) -- Professional football clubs in the Kingdom are experiencing growing financial constraints, hampering their preparations and impeding the technical progress of their teams in competitions.
Additionally, this has also created numerproblems with players and coaches due to the non-payment of their financial dues.
Last Saturday, professional clubs convened for an emergency meeting at the Al-Wehdat Club headquarters to address their financial challenges. The clubs unanimously agreed to send a letter to the Jordan Football Association(JFA), demanding an increase in financial support.
Professional clubs are grappling with a shortage of financial resources while facing substantial expenses to cover player salaries, coaching staff, and contractual agreements.
Consequently, many clubs are unable to fulfill their financial obligations towards players and coaches.
Khaled Arabiat, president of Al-Salt Club, highlighted the limited resources faced by clubs and called on the Association to enhance the level of assistance extended to them.
According to Muhammad Ababneh, the technical director of the Galilee team, the financial resources provided by clubs are insufficient to meet the expenses and requirements of their teams, leading to internal problems, indicating that some players even refuse to participate in training sessions due to unpaid dues.
Furthermore, he expressed the urgent need for the JFA to increase its support for struggling clubs that are currently facing difficult financial circumstances.
Coach Osama Qassem, who has previously overseen the training of multiple teams in the professional league, echoed concerns about the dire financial conditions of the clubs, emphasizing that if this issue remains unaddressed, it could jeopardize the future of Jordanian football.
Qassem also highlighted the importance of clubs seeking investment opportunities, securing sponsorships, and focusing on developing marketing strategies to explore additional financial sources. These measures would help ensure the timely payment of players' and coaches' dues, particularly in terms of monthly salaries.
