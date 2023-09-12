Rites Limited Wins Safety Innovation Award 2023 At The 20Th Safety Convention Held In New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, September 12, 2023: RITES Limited, a leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company, has been honoured with the 'Safety Innovation Award', under the \'Construction\' category, for implementing 'Innovative Safety Management Systems' in its operations.
The award was presented to RITES' officials during the inaugural function of the 20th Safety Convention organized by The Institution of Engineers (India), the largest multi-disciplinary professional body of engineers, at Hotel Le Meridien, New Delhi.
RITES, having multi-sectoral presence, has consistently embraced best safety practices in its operations, exemplifying its commitment to prioritizing safety measures at worksites. RITES remains resolute in its mission to create a safer and more secure infrastructure environment, delivering services that uphold stringent safety protocols, irrespective of geographical or logistical challenges.
About RITES Limited:
RITES Limited is a Miniratna (Category – I) Schedule 'A' Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has an experience spanning 49 years and has undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and Middle East region.
