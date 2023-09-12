(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
EDINBURG, Va., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN ),
announced that future-proof, 100% fiber optic broadband service is now available to initial neighborhoods in the boroughs of Waynesboro and Greencastle, Pennsylvania. Construction began earlier this year and will be completed in early 2024, providing over 6,000 homes and businesses with a reliable option for high speed inteservice. As construction continues, residents will receive advance notice via mail, and they can check availability or sign up for service at .
Glo Fiber provides a direct fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) inteconnection with super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). The fiber-to-the-home model, coupled with Shentel's 9,000-mile regional fiber network, enables Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia.
"We are thrilled to bring Glo Fiber inteto both Waynesboro and Greencastle, furthering our expansion into Pennsylvania," said Mark Watkins, Vice President of Marketing at Shentel. "Our 100% fiber network is laying the foundation for future economic growth as homes become more connected and businesses continue to evolve in today's fast-paced world."
In combination with multi-gigabit intespeeds, Glo TV streaming services and phone services are also available. Wall-to-Wall WiFi service is offered, ensuring a seamless and reliable connection anywhere in your home or business.
As a leading broadband inteprovider in the Mid-Atlantic region, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to our competitors:
Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5
Gbps Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts Prompt local customer service
To learn more about
Glo Fiber, please visit
or 1-833-WANT GLO (1-833-926-8456).
About Glo Fiber
Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband inteaccess, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN ). Glo Fiber provides the fastest available residential and small business inteservice using XGS-PON, a state-of the-art 10 Gbps symmetrical technology.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 9,000 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit
SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
MENAFN12092023003732001241ID1107051420
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.