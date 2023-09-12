Tuesday, 12 September 2023 01:35 GMT

Azerbaijan Discloses Volume Of Gas Exports To Europe For 8M2023


9/12/2023 5:23:29 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Azerbaijan exported 7.6 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas to Europe from January through August 2023 (9-percent growth), the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

Shahbazov noted that in the reporting period, 6.7 bcm of natural gas (including 3.8 bcm via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline - TANAP) was exported by Azerbaijan to Türkiye and 1.5 bcm - to Georgia.

According to operational data, over eight months of this year, oil condensate production was 20.3 million tons, and export - 17 million tons, the minister said.

Meanwhile, 15.8 bcm out of the 32.2 bcm gas produced with an increase of five percent was exported, he added.

In 2022, Azerbaijan exported 22.3 billion cubic meters of gas, which is 47.7 percent of the total volume (46.7 billion cubic meters) of gas production.

