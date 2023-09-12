Azerbaijani Army's Positions In Nakhchivan Direction Subjected To Fire

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The Armenian
armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the
Birali settlement of the Davali region using varicaliber
weapons several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army
positions stationed in the direction of the Sadarak settlement of
the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan AutonomRepublic, on
September 12, from 09:45 to 10:00 (GMT+4), Trend reports via
Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
"The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the
mentioned direction," the ministry said.
