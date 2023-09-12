Tuesday, 12 September 2023 01:35 GMT

Azerbaijani Army's Positions In Nakhchivan Direction Subjected To Fire


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Birali settlement of the Davali region using varicaliber weapons several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Sadarak settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan AutonomRepublic, on September 12, from 09:45 to 10:00 (GMT+4), Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

"The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction," the ministry said.

