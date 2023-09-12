Azerbaijani Central Bank Explains Reasons For Balance Reduction Of Payments Current Account Surplus

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Azerbaijan's
balance of payments current account surpamounted to $5.2
billion in the second quarter of 2023, said director of the
Statistics Department of the Central Bank Samir Nasirov at a media
briefing, Trend reports.
According to him, it is two times less than in the same period
last year.
"The decline in oil and gas prices affected the current account
surplus. The share of the current account in GDP amounted to 14.5
percent," he said.
Will be updated
