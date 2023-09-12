Remittances To Azerbaijan Decrease - Central Bank Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Remittances to
Azerbaijan decreased by 45 percent to $891 million from January
through June this year, said director of the Statistics Department
of the Central Bank Samir Nasirov at a media briefing, Trend reports.
According to him, 68 percent of remittances to the country came
from Russia.
As for remittances from Azerbaijan, Nasirov noted that the first
place in this indicator was taken by Türkiye ( $64.6 million), the
second place was taken by Russia ($38.5 million). Overall, the
volume of remittances from the country amounted to $254.5
million.
Will be updated
MENAFN12092023000187011040ID1107051409
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.