Tuesday, 12 September 2023 01:35 GMT

Remittances To Azerbaijan Decrease - Central Bank Of Azerbaijan


9/12/2023 5:22:57 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Remittances to Azerbaijan decreased by 45 percent to $891 million from January through June this year, said director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank Samir Nasirov at a media briefing, Trend reports.

According to him, 68 percent of remittances to the country came from Russia.

As for remittances from Azerbaijan, Nasirov noted that the first place in this indicator was taken by Türkiye ( $64.6 million), the second place was taken by Russia ($38.5 million). Overall, the volume of remittances from the country amounted to $254.5 million.

Will be updated

MENAFN12092023000187011040ID1107051409

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search