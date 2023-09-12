Uzun Hasan - Ruler Of Aghgoyunlu State Exhibition To Open At Heydar Aliyev Center In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The "Uzun Hasan
- ruler of Aghgoyunlu State" exhibition will be opened at the
Center of Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.
The exhibits of the exhibition will trace the path of Aghgoyunlu
State, created by prominent statesman and military leader Uzun
Hasan (ruled between 1452 and 1478), from a small principality to a
great empire, and its special place in the history of Azerbaijani
statehood.
The visitors will have an opportunity to get acquainted with
many rare exhibits, including historical artefacts kept in the
Harbiye Military Museum (Harbiye Askeri Müzesi ve Kültür Sitesi
Komutanlığı) in Istanbul, which have not been taken outside Türkiye
so far.
Also, this year marks the 600-th anniversary of the birth of
Uzun Hasan.
