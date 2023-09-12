Tuesday, 12 September 2023 01:34 GMT

Uzun Hasan - Ruler Of Aghgoyunlu State Exhibition To Open At Heydar Aliyev Center In Baku


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The "Uzun Hasan - ruler of Aghgoyunlu State" exhibition will be opened at the Center of Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The exhibits of the exhibition will trace the path of Aghgoyunlu State, created by prominent statesman and military leader Uzun Hasan (ruled between 1452 and 1478), from a small principality to a great empire, and its special place in the history of Azerbaijani statehood.

The visitors will have an opportunity to get acquainted with many rare exhibits, including historical artefacts kept in the Harbiye Military Museum (Harbiye Askeri Müzesi ve Kültür Sitesi Komutanlığı) in Istanbul, which have not been taken outside Türkiye so far.

Also, this year marks the 600-th anniversary of the birth of Uzun Hasan.

