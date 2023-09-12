Tuesday, 12 September 2023 01:34 GMT

Azerbaijan Announces Volume Of Foreign Direct Investment In 1H2023


9/12/2023 5:22:52 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Azerbaijan amounted to $3 billion in first six months of 2023, said director of the Central Bank's Statistics Department Samir Nasirov at a media briefing, Trend reports.

"The total amount of FDI attracted to the non-oil sector is $717 million (a year-on-year decrease of 35 percent). The top five leading countries in terms of FDI in Azerbaijan's economy include: the UK - $896 million, Türkiye - $575 million, Cyp- $385 million, Russia - $245 million," he said.

Will be updated

MENAFN12092023000187011040ID1107051406

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search