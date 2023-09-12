Azerbaijan Announces Volume Of Foreign Direct Investment In 1H2023

"The total amount of FDI attracted to the non-oil sector is $717 million (a year-on-year decrease of 35 percent). The top five leading countries in terms of FDI in Azerbaijan's economy include: the UK - $896 million, Türkiye - $575 million, Cyp- $385 million, Russia - $245 million," he said.

