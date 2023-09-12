Azerbaijan Announces Volume Of Foreign Direct Investment In 1H2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Foreign direct
investment (FDI) in Azerbaijan amounted to $3 billion in first six
months of 2023, said director of the Central Bank's Statistics
Department Samir Nasirov at a media briefing, Trend reports.
"The total amount of FDI attracted to the non-oil sector is $717
million (a year-on-year decrease of 35 percent). The top five
leading countries in terms of FDI in Azerbaijan's economy include:
the UK - $896 million, Türkiye - $575 million, Cyp- $385
million, Russia - $245 million," he said.
Will be updated
MENAFN12092023000187011040ID1107051406
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.