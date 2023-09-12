12 Enemy Ships On Duty In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

This was stated by Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, on the air of the national telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"In total, the enemy's naval grouping in the Black Sea is deployed in the amount of 12 units, and another unit covers the surface situation in the Azov Sea. And the missile carriers are in their basing points and ready to be deployed, but it takes several hours," said Humeniuk.

According to her, the General Staff assesses the missile threat in the Black Sea as quite high, as the enemy's readiness is high.



According to Humeniuk, the presence of Russian ships in the basing points is a common practice, as they depend on the overall maritime situation.

"The sea has been stormy in recent days, and it is inappropriate and inexpedient to have missile launchers on the high seas. It is also likely that the enemy will save missiles for some time in order to prepare for other actions, more powerful and massive, which may be associated with the autumn-winter period," added Humeniuk.

As reported earlier, 52 occupants, military and automotive vehicles were destroyed in the South over the past day.