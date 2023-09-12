Senate Demands Probes Of Musk, Blocking Of Starlink Access For Ukraine

That's according to Bloomberg , Ukrinform reports.

"The Congress needs to investigate what's happened here and whether we have adequate tools to make sure foreign policy is conducted by the government and not by one billionaire," she said on Monday, September 11.

Musk, the chief executive officer of SpaceX, is expected to be among the technology industry chiefs to attend a closed-door summit with senators at the Capitol on Wednesday, September 13.

Warren, a member of the Armed Services Committee, said she also wants the Defense Department to look into its contractual relationship with the company.

Armed Services chairman Jack Reed also said he was concerned about the issue, given that governments traditionally have controlled satellites and presidents decided what to do with them.

He said there have been very positive developments with SpaceX reducing the cost of access to space, including for national security launches, "but he [Musk] can't be the last word when it comes to national security."