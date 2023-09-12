US gives waiver to unblock USD6B in trade for five American prisoners release

(MENAFN) The Biden government has given a waiver to unblock USD6 billion in frozen Iranian oil moneys in trade for the discharge of five American prisoners, based on statements released on Monday.



A US-based news agency declared that Secretary of State Antony Blinken lately published a waiver allowing global banks to move money from South Korea to Qatar.



The moneys are reserved for Iran's procurement of major humane goods, such as food as well as medicine, allowed under US financial restrictions.



Congress was informed of the action on Monday, as stated by an American daily newspaper.



The five Iranian-Americans consist of Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz, Emad Shargi as well as two anonymous persons. The Biden government has dedicated to discharge five Iranian citizens presently jailed in the US as well.



The detainee’s freedom might happen as soon as next week.



Monday's declaration occurred under rough condemnation from Republicans.



"First Joe Biden used 9/11 as an excuse to flee Afghanistan. Now he desecrates this day by paying ransom to the world’s worst state sponsor of terrorism. Shameful," Republican Senator Tom Cotton stated in a declaration.

