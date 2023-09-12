Emirates Airlines To Resume Immediate Flights To Nigeria

PHOTO | CGTN

ABUJA, Sept 12 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Emirates Airlines will resume immediate flight schedules to Nigeria and lift a vban on Nigerian travelers.

This follows a meeting between the leaders of the two countries, the Nigerian presidency said on Monday.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met on Monday in Abu Dhabi to lift the vban and agree on new investments into Africa's largest economy. - NNN-AGENCIES