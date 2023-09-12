Leawo Prof. Media V13.0.0.1: 64

Shenzhen, Guangdong Sep 12, 2023 (Issuewire)

Leawo Software, a leading developer dedicated to multimedia software solutions, today officially announced the release of Leawo Prof. Media V13.0.0.1 . Packed with more powerful features, this upgraded version takes the suite to new heights, offering users a seamless and versatile media experience.

Leawo Prof. Media 13 is a comprehensive all-in-one media suite with 16 essential modules. It delivers seamless video/DVD/Blu-ray/4K UHD Blu-ray conversion , smooth DVD/Blu-ray/4K UHD Blu-ray backup , decryption and burning, as well as advanced Cinavia and other protection removal. Additionally, it comes with media editing tools, disc menu designer, photo slideshow maker, and an image to 4K UHD Blu-ray/Blu-ray/DVD burner.

With this latest upgrade, Leawo Prof. Media V13.0.0.1 introduces a range of enhancements and improvements:



64-Bit Program Upgrade: Leawo Prof. Media V13.0.0.1 now exclusively supports 64-bit operating systems. Users with 32-bit systems are advised to upgrade to a 64-bit system or skip the update.

AV1 Codec Support: This version now supports AV1 codec video loading and no longer offers RMVB output.

Retained Chapter Information: The DVD to Blu-ray Converter module now can retain chapter information, ensuring a seamless transition between DVD and Blu-ray.

Custom Mode and All Selection Box: Added UHD/Blu-ray/DVD custom mode and an all selection box to provide users with more control and customization options.

Enhanced Output Path: Users can now set Ripper module's output paths to create subfolders for each disc, enabling more organized file management.

Streamlined Full Movie Mode: When using the Copy module's Full Movie mode, the whole movie will now be selected after loading by default, simplifying the process for users.

Optional Main Thumbnail Deletion: Users have the option to delete the main thumbnail from the menu template, providing greater flexibility in customizing their media creations.

Adaptable DVD Burning Menu Template: The My DVD burning menu template has been updated to better adapt to the output disc type, ensuring a cohesive and personalized user experience.

Enhanced User Experience: Leawo Prof. Media V13.0.0.1 has undergone optimization to enhance the overall user experience, making it even more intuitive and user-friendly. Known Bug Fixes: This upgrade addresses variminor issues, improving overall stability and performance.

"With our latest upgrade, Leawo Prof. Media V13.0.0.1 solidifies its position as one of the most comprehensive media solution suites available," said Steven Zhang, CEO of Leawo Software. "We are committed to constantly improving and enhancing our products to provide customers with the best media experience possible. With these new features and discounts, we are confident that Leawo Prof. Media 13 will meet and exceed the expectations of our valued customers."

In the latest online sales , Leawo Software is offering customers an exclusive opportunity to purchase Leawo Prof. Media 13 at up to 70% off. Moreover, for those who are interested in single module purchases, Leawo is also offering a minimum discount of 30%. To learn more about Leawo Prof. Media 13 and to take advantage of the limited-time discounts, visit: Leawo Software

Founded in 2007 and based in Shenzhen, China, Leawo Software is a professional multimedia software developer that focuses on media dissemination and utility software. In the last decade, Leawo invested the time to develop a wide range of software, including Video series, Blu-ray series, Utility tools, and DVD series.