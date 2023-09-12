New York Marks 9/11'S Anniv. With Tributes, Awe-Inspiring Light Display

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The City of New York marked the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 September 11 attacks with tributes and an awe-inspiring light display.

The blue-hue light display pierced the skies of over New York to remember those who fell in the attack that claimed the lives of some 3,000 people.

The residents, throughout the city, had also marked the anniversary, paying tributes to the deceased and displaying the grit of NYC. (end) asa.gta