Israeli Occupying Forces Arrest 25 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupying forces have arrested 25 Palestinian, 12 of which are locals of Bethlehem town, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club said in a statement Tuesday.
More than 5,000 Palestinian were arrested since the start of 2023 including 83 women and 678 children, the statement added.
The occupying forces have continued their crimes and violation of all human and international polices against the detainees and their families using hideabuse methods and military threats targeting the families of the martyrs and detainees, the statement noted.
Vandalizing homes of the detainees and Palestinian martyrs had escalated recently resulting in massive damages to property as part of the occupation forces strategy in collective punishment, the statement concluded. (end)
