Anti-Acne Cleanser Market To Hit Us$ 6,458.93 Million By 2030 | Updated Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global A nti-acne C leanser M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 8.1 % during the forecast period of 2023-2030. This growth is attributed to growing digitalization and increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms.
According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the anti-acne cleanser market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 6,458.93 million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 3,483.50 million in 2022, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.1 % during the period 2023-2030. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the anti-acne cleanser market.
Anti-acne cleansers are a type of cream, cleanser, mask, and toner that are used to effectively fight acne problems and other skin disorders. These cleansers are highly demanded by consumers due to the rise in pollution, and growing skin problems. These products are largely utilized across different beauty salons and for personal use. Due to large skincare problems and grooming concerns across the globe, there is a huge drive for anti-acne cleanser products. These products are mostly medically certified and are recommended by dermatologists. These cleaners have wide usage in skincare, beauty treatment, grooming, and cosmetics applications. Growing digitalization and increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms is anticipated to fuel market growth.
Global Anti-Acne Cleanser Market : Report Attributes
| Report Attributes
| Report Details
| Study Timeline
| 2017-2030
| Market Size in 2030 (USD Million)
| 6,458.93 million
| CAGR (2023-2030)
| 8.1%
| By Product
| Mask, Creams & Lotions, Cleanser & Toner, and Others
| By Application
| Grooming & Cosmetics, Skincare, Beauty Treatment, and Others
| By End User
| Beauty Salon, Personal Use, and Others
| By Distribution Channel
| Online and Offline
| Report Coverage
| Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more.
| By Region
| North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa
| Key Players
| Crown Therapeutics, Unilever, Codex Labs Corp., L'Oreal Paris, DoctorLiLab, Vichy Laboratories, Sephora USA, Inc., Taro Pharmaceuticals Inc., Clinique Laboratories, llc., Johnson & Johnson Consumers Inc.
Global Anti-Acne Cleanser Market Segmentation Details:
Based on Product, in 2022, the creams & lotions segment contributed the largest market shares in the anti-acne cleanser market. The creams & lotions segment is growing due to rising demand for moisturizing creams and body lotions, as it protects the skin from skin infections and any bacteria formation. These creams mostly contain active pharmaceutical ingredients, antibiotics, and vitamins. As these creams are available in medicated form, they have a significant demand from consumers. These creams & lotions are largely useful in unclogging the pores of the skin and reducing inflammation.
Based on Application, in 2022, the skincare segment contributed the largest market shares in the anti-acne cleanser market. Acne is one of the skincare concerns, and tthe large prevalence of skincare and acne-related problems among adolescents is driving the segmental growth of skincare in anti-acne cleanser market. Also, increasing aggressive advertising and marketing strategies of skincare products by the key players act as major growth for skincare segment in anti-acne cleanser market.
Based on End User, in 2022, the beauty salon segment contributed the largest market shares in the anti-acne cleanser market. The anti-acne cleanser products are widely demanded in beauty salons due to the high rate of beauty care treatments and an increasing number of salons globally. These cleaners are widely used by beauticians in salons for treating acne and skin disorder consumers and it helps in removing dirt, oil, and dust from the skin without drying it out. Moreover, increasing spending on beauty salons by consumers globally is boosting the anti-acne cleanser market.
Based on Distribution Channel, in 2022, the offline segment contributed the largest market shares in the anti-acne cleanser market. Anti-acne cleanser products have maximum sales through offline channels due to better clarity of the product during on-spot purchases. Hence, due to the aforementioned factors, the offline segment is foreseeing significant growth in the anti-acne cleanser market.
Based on Region , in 2022, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share contribution of 35.15% to the market growth driven by increasing sales of beauty & personal care products and the high foon the manufacturing of functional cosmetics and cosmeceuticals products.
Competitive Landscape
Crown Therapeutics, Unilever, and L'Oreal Paris are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are continuously leveraging new technologies to develop innovative solutions that are more efficient, and cost-effective. Further, the anti-acne cleanser market is expected to grow steadily due to increasing investments in renewable energy among others. The market is characterized by intense competition, with companies focusing on expanding their product offerings and increasing their market share through mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.
Recent Developments
In October 2022, L'Oreal announced the launch of its new product 'L'Oreal Glycolic Bright Daily Glowing Cleanser Foam' product portfolio for the prevention and cleaning of acne. This marks a new and advanced product launch by L'Oreal. In May 2023, Codex Labs announced the launch of Shaant, which is an over-the-counter topical product portfolio of acne management products. This product portfolio includes products such as anti-acne refining toner, foaming cleanser, and others.
Key Market Takeaways
Based on product, the creams & lotions segment accounted for the highest market share in the anti-acne cleanser market statistics in 2022. Based on application, the skincare segment accounted for the highest market share in the anti-acne cleanser market statistics in 2022. Based on end user, the beauty salon segment accounted for the highest market share in the anti-acne cleanser market statistics in 2022. Based on distribution channel, the online segment accounted for the highest market share in the anti-acne cleanser market statistics in 2022. North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period due to growing demand for functional skin care products across the region. In 2022, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share of 35.15% and was valued at USD 1,224.45 million and is expected to reach USD 2,283.23 million in 2030.
List of Major Global Anti-Acne Cleanser Market:
Crown Therapeutics Unilever Codex Labs Corp. L'Oreal Paris DoctorLiLab Vichy Laboratories Sephora USA, Inc. Taro Pharmaceuticals Inc. Clinique Laboratories, llc. Johnson & Johnson Consumers Inc.
Global Anti-Acne Cleanser Market Segmentation:
By Product
Mask Creams & Lotions Cleanser & Toner Others By Application
Grooming & Cosmetics Skincare Beauty Treatment Others By End User
Beauty Salon Personal Use Others By Distribution Channel
Frequently Asked Questions in the Anti-Acne Cleanser Market Report
What was the market size of anti-acne cleanser in 2022?
In 2022, the market size of anti-acne cleanser was USD 3,483.50 million. What will be the potential market valuation for anti-acne cleanser by 2030?
In 2030, the market size of anti-acne cleanser is expected to reach 6,458.93 million. What is the key restraint hampering the growth of the anti-acne cleanser market?
Noticeable side effects of anti-acne cleansers is likely to deter the anti-acne cleanser market growth. What is the dominating segment in the anti-acne cleanser market, by application?
In 2022, the skincare segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall anti-acne cleanser market. Based on current market trends, which geographical region contributed the largest share in the market?
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the anti-acne cleanser market.
