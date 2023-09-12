Factory Automation Sensor Market To Hit Us$ 26,361.27 Million By 2030 | Research Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report“Global Factory Automation Sensor Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 15,720.82 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 26,361.27 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.90% . Get Sample Report @ Factory automation sensor is a collection of sensors including proximity, vision, humidity, and others that allow devices to measure or monitor variparameters within industrial environments. These sensors are widely applied to industrial sector including pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, chemical, energy and power, and others. Moreover, factory automation sensor designed to improve industrial output and energy efficiency. For instance, humidity sensor installed within manufacturing plants including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and others to monitor the level of humidity or moisture in the air. Furthermore, these sensors are integrated into automation systems and control loops, providing real-time data that is used to optimize processes, enhance product quality, reduce downtime, and improve overall efficiency within the manufacturing location.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 26,361.27 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 6.90% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players NXP Semiconductor NV, Infineon Technologies AG, TDK Corporation, TE Connectivity, General Electric, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., ABB Ltd., Analog Device Inc., Integrated Device Technology, Bosch Sensortec, Siemens AG, Amphenol Corporation, STMicroelectronics, First Sensor, Panasonic, Texas Instruments, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, and PEPPERL+FUCHS By Type Proximity Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Vibration Sensor, Vision Sensor, Humidity Sensor, Others By End Use Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Automation, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Energy & Power, Automotive, Food & Beverages, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Factory Automation Sensor Market Growth Drivers:



Increasing influence of industrial automation is driving the market growth of factory automation sensor Growing automotive sector is fuelling the demand for factory automation sensor

Restraints

Limitations associated with external and internal factors is hindering the market growth

Opportunities

Factors including advancement in technology, environmental concerns, and others are expected to drive the market growth

Global Factory Automation Sensor Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the proximity sensor type segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Factor attributed towards the growth of proximity sensor include its capability to detect the presence or absence of an object within a certain range without any physical contact. In addition, the sensor is utilized for applications including object detection, position sensing, and safety. Proximity sensors are extensively used in factory automation and industrial settings.

Based on End Use, automotive segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The key factors attributed to the growth of the segment include increasing implementation of robots for manufacturing of vehicles. The rising demand for electric vehicles across the globe has been pushing the production line for each manufacturer to manufacture large volume of vehicles. Moreover, factors such as increasing awareness to environmental impact of carbon emissions is also promoting the demand for energy efficient production line which is ultimately driving the market growth of factory automation sensor.

Based on region , North America region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The adoption of factory automation sensor in North American region is primarily driven by factors including energy efficiency and sustainability coupled with presence of technological infrastructure. North America has robust technological infrastructure including reliable communication networks and advanced manufacturing facilities. Moreover, the implementation of multiple sensors in production line by large manufacturing units contributes to energy efficient practices by optimizing resources usage and minimizing waste.

Key Market Highlights



Globally, factory automation sensor market is divided based on the type into proximity sensor, temperature sensor, pressure sensor, vibration sensor, vision sensor, humidity sensor, others.

Based on end use, factory automation sensor market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, industrial automation, oil & gas, chemicals, energy & power, automotive, food & beverages, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on advancements in Factory Automation Sensor market.

List of Major Global Factory Automation Sensor Market Players

The market research report examines varimarket factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment -



NXP Semiconductor NV

Infineon Technologies AG

TDK Corporation

TE Connectivity

General Electric

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Analog Device Inc.

Integrated Device Technology

Bosch Sensortec

Siemens AG

Amphenol Corporation

STMicroelectronics

First Sensor

Panasonic

Texas Instruments

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation PEPPERL+FUCHS

Global Factory Automation Sensor Market Segmentation:



By Type



Proximity Sensor



Temperature Sensor



Pressure Sensor



Vibration Sensor



Vision Sensor



Humidity Sensor

Others

By End Use



Pharmaceuticals



Industrial Automation



Oil & Gas



Chemicals



Energy & Power



Automotive



Food & Beverages Others

Recent Developments







In August 2022, SiLC Technologies, Inc. launched Eyeonic Vision Sensor having ability to perceive, identify, and avoid objects at a range of more than 1000 meters. In July 2023, Sensirion AG launched SEN6x, humidity sensor for maintaining indoor air quality.

Key Questions Covered in the Factory Automation Sensor Market Report

What is the dominating segment in the factory automation sensor market by end use?

In 2022, automotive segment in end use accounted for the highest market share in the overall factory automation sensor market.



Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the factory automation sensor growth in the coming years? North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing demand for factory automation sensor from multiple industries including pharmaceutical, industrial processes, oil and gas, among others is driving the growth of the regional market.

