Royal Unibrew A/S Announces The Sale Of 430,000 Existing Treasury Shares In Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S has sold 430,000 existing treasury shares in the market to finance part of the acquisition of Vrumona announced on July 3, 2023 (Company announcement no 20/2023) and the acquisition of a brewery in San Giorgio, Italy. The sale of existing treasury shares is part of the total financial package to fund these acquisitions.

The successfully completed sale of 430,000 existing treasury shares at an offer price of DKK 583 per share, raising gross proceeds to Royal Unibrew A/S of approximately DKK 250.7 million.

Danske Bank A/S acted as Global Coordinators.