Divergent Language Solutions Launches Certatranslate Web Application

CertaTranslate offers expedited translation services, targeting individuals and boutique law firms for legal documents, notably in immigration. CertaTranslate aims to expand our global customer base by offering a convenient platform that simplifies and accelerates project submissions.” - Brandon Carney, CEOSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Today, Divergent Language Solutions, a global leader in professional translation services, announces the launch of its new web application, CertaTranslate . The web application, designed to meet the growing needs of individuals, solo practitioners, and boutique law firms to translate smaller documents rapidly, offers accelerated translation services to a diverse B2C audience.
CertaTranslate leverages the robust capabilities of Divergent Language Solutions to offer a swift submission and turnaround process. It aims to facilitate speedy deliveries of commonplace legal documents, particularly those relevant to immigration processes, including those required by USCIS.
"Our team of project managers, professional linguists, and multilingual subject matter experts are committed to delivering prompt, precise, and professional services," said Brandon Carney, CEO of Divergent Language Solutions. "CertaTranslate extends our reach to a broader audience, simplifying cross-cultural communication for many."
Whether you're an exchange student, looking to work abroad, or a boutique law firm or solo practitioner, CertaTranslate accommodates variuse cases across multiple sectors, including USCIS-related submissions. Among the most commonly submitted documents are birth certificates, death certificates, passports, marriage certificates, vaccination records, diplomas, driver's licenses, apostilles, and school transcripts.
Navigating the complexities of cross-cultural interactions requires specialized expertise. CertaTranslate empowers users to transcend language barriers with its tailored, professional translation services for immigration, academic, or work abroad purposes.
"Thousands have already benefited from our top-tier translation services. CertaTranslate aims to expand our global customer base by offering a convenient platform that simplifies and accelerates project submissions," stated Carney.
For more information about the new web application, visit CertaTranslate.
About Divergent
Divergent Language Solutions is an international language service provider headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in New York, NY, Honolulu, HI, and London, UK. Divergent provides a comprehensive selection of language services specializing worldwide in time-sensitive legal, financial, technical, and corporate language projects. We are the preferred partner to an array of international leaders within regulated and other industries: Global 100 law firms, eDiscovery providers, financial institutions, insurance providers, technology businesses, and pharmaceutical and life-science companies. Support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, visit .
