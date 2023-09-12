Infinity Rehab Announces New Roles For Two Key Leaders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
TUALATIN, ORE. , UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Infinity Rehab , a therapy and rehab services company, is pleased to announce new positions for two key leadership team members.
Mike Billings, co-founder of Infinity Rehab in 1999, will assume the role of President of the company. He served as President for about a decade and more recently held the Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer role before resuming his role as President. Billings has experience on many healthcare boards and has lectured locally and nationally on post-acute care topics, including wheelchair seating and positioning, Medicare regulations, fitness for the older adult, and telehealth.
Derek Fenwick has been promoted to a new position with Infinity Rehab: Vice President of People and Culture. With the company since 2010, he previously directed rehab operations in two different Oregon regions for Infinity Rehab and served as the director of professional development, followed most recently by his role as senior director of human resources. He has received many honors and awards throughout his career, including being named an Emerging Leader of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA). He was also appointed to the APTA's first-ever Leadership Development Committee.
“Derek has achieved a position of high influence in the healthcare industry and the company,” Billings said.“I look forward to working with him to push our workforce and culture to new levels of excellence.”
About Infinity Rehab
Based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves over 200 skilled nursing, long-term care, home health, and assisted and independent living communities across 19 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years.
