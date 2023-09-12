Veterinary Ultrasound Market: Size, Unveiling Growth Potential And Outlook For 2023-2032 X Herald

The Veterinary Ultrasound Market was valued at USD 330 million in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6% by 2032.







By Types:

. 2D Ultrasound

. 3D/4D Ultrasound

. Doppler Ultrasound

By Product

. Cart- based Ultrasound Scanners

. Portable Ultrasound Scanners

By Technology

. Contrast Imaging

. Digital Imaging

By Animal Type

. Large Animals

. Small Companion Animals

By Market Vendors:

. BCF Technology

. Boston Scientific

. Carestream

. Chison Medical Technologies

. Esaote

. GE

. Hitachi

. Mindray

. Philips

. Samsung Medison

. Siemens

. SonoScape

. Toshiba

. VisualSonics (Fujifilm SonoSite)

. Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Instrument

Veterinary Ultrasound Market Drivers:

1. Increasing Pet Ownership: The growing trend of pet ownership, particularly in developed countries, has led to an increased demand for veterinary services, including diagnostic imaging like ultrasound. Pets are considered part of the family, and owners are increasingly willing to invest in their healthcare.



