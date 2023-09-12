Softserve Launches Generative Ai Lab



AI Discovery The initial discovery phase guides clients through the intricacies of the Generative AI landscape, revealing and validating its potential impact and feasibility within their organizations.

AI Launchpad The launchpad program enables rapid experimentation and evidence-based exploration of new use cases through a Generative AI sandbox, which enables users to scout, validate, and test deployment. AI Adoption The final offering helps clients rapidly scale their Generative AI solutions across the whole enterprise with initiative road mapping, AI governance, technology and data strategies, as well as full AI solution development and adoption in engineering teams.

About SoftServe





is a premier IT consulting and digital services provider. We expand the horizon of new technologies to solve today's complex business challenges and achieve meaningful outcomes for our clients. Our boundless curiosity drivesto explore and reimagine the art of the possible. Clients confidently rely on SoftServe to architect and execute mature and innovative capabilities, such as digital engineering, data and analytics, cloud, and AI/ML.

Our global reputation is gained from more than 30 years of experience delivering superior digital solutions at exceptional speed by top-tier engineering talent to enterprise industries, including high tech, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, retail, energy, and manufacturing. Visit our



