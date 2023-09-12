Schneider Electric Embraces Sustainability As A Business Imperative At Rethink Hk 2023

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
At Schneider Electric's booth (J20) and across the conference program, the company will share its vision and experience in converging digitization and electrification to accelerate Hong Kong's transition towards a greener and smarter future
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 12 September 2023 - Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced its participation as Headline Theatre Sponsor of the Sustainable Buildings & Facilities Theatre at ReThink HK 2023, which will be held on September 14-15, 2023, in Hall 1CDE of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).
Stepping into its 4th edition, ReThink HK is amongst the city's largest business events for sustainable development , and represents a cross-sectoral platform for championing ESG transformation and game-changing innovation.
'The urgency to address climate change calls for everyone to rethink what we can do. We are thrilled to join ReThink HK for the third year to help accelerate Hong Kong's transition towards a smarter and greener future one which uses innovation to reimagine how we live, consume, do business, and thrive together,' said Jonathan Chiu, President of Schneider Electric Hong Kong.
Sharing Schneider Electric's vision and experience in converging digitization and electrification to solve current sustainability challenges
This year, Schneider Electric joins as Headline Theatre Sponsor of the Sustainable Buildings & Facilities Theatre, which will host the 'Rethinking Built Spaces' program in partnership with the Hong Kong Green Building Council on Day 1, and the 'Rethinking Facilities Management' program in partnership with the International Facility Management Association Hong Kong Chapter on Day 2.
As part of its expanded presence at this year's conference, Schneider Electric representatives will be speaking at seven sessions across the two-day conference.
Day 1 September 14:
A New Electric & Digital Era for Our Smart Green City Represented by Jonathan Chiu, Hong Kong President Beyond the Scope: Accelerating Decarbonization Across the Value Chain Represented by Giuliana Auinger, Head of Sustainability Business APAC Embracing the Future of a Smart Green City: Innovative Technologies Represented by Travis Kan, Director, Digital Energy & Power Products The EV Journey for Hong Kong: Moving People & Products Represented by Stephen Cheung, Head of Digital Energy & Smart Solutions Unlocking the Potential of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace Represented by Utkarsh Mittal, Global Agile Transformation Leader DEI and Well-Being Day 2 September 15:
Sustainable Procurement: Aligning Facilities Management Strategies and Our City's Carbon Ambitions Represented by Ken Lam, Strategic Marketing & Customer Success Manager Hong Kong's Green Talent: Rethinking Recruitment & Retention for the Future Workforce Represented by Priscilla Lin, Sustainability & Strategy Manager
Schneider Electric's participation in ReThink HK 2023 reaffirms its position as a leader in sustainable innovation. Delegates are invited to visit Booth J20 to experience Schneider Electric's cutting-edge digital technologies enabling integrated company management across the entire lifecycle.
The following solutions and services will be showcased at the Schneider Electric booth:
Next-Generation Services EV Charging Solutions Sustainability Consulting EcoStruxure Resource Advisor EcoStruxure Energy Hub EcoStruxure Building Advisor EcoStruxure for Retail Integrated Management Platform ETAP MTWO Construction Cloud Planon Integrated Workplace Management Solution
About Schneider Electric
Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On .
Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency .
We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.
We are the most local of global companies . We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.
Schneider Electric
