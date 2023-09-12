Schneider Electric Embraces Sustainability As A Business Imperative At Rethink Hk 2023

At Schneider Electric's booth (J20) and across the conference program, the company will share its vision and experience in converging digitization and electrification to accelerate Hong Kong's transition towards a greener and smarter future



A New Electric & Digital Era for Our Smart Green City Represented by Jonathan Chiu, Hong Kong President

Beyond the Scope: Accelerating Decarbonization Across the Value Chain Represented by Giuliana Auinger, Head of Sustainability Business APAC

Embracing the Future of a Smart Green City: Innovative Technologies Represented by Travis Kan, Director, Digital Energy & Power Products

The EV Journey for Hong Kong: Moving People & Products Represented by Stephen Cheung, Head of Digital Energy & Smart Solutions Unlocking the Potential of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace Represented by Utkarsh Mittal, Global Agile Transformation Leader DEI and Well-Being



Sustainable Procurement: Aligning Facilities Management Strategies and Our City's Carbon Ambitions Represented by Ken Lam, Strategic Marketing & Customer Success Manager Hong Kong's Green Talent: Rethinking Recruitment & Retention for the Future Workforce Represented by Priscilla Lin, Sustainability & Strategy Manager



About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.







Schneider Electric