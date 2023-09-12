Chatgpt Isn't Conscious But Future Ais Might Be

LaMDA, later released to the public as Bard , is powered by a“large language model” (LLM) of the kind that also forms the engine of OpenAI's ChatGPT bot. Other big tech companies are rushing to deploy similar technology.

Hundreds of millions of people have now had the chance to play with LLMs, but few seem to believe they are conscious. Instead, in linguist and data scientist Emily Bender's poetic phrase , they are“stochastic parrots”, which chatter convincingly without understanding. But what about the next generation of artificial intelligence (AI) systems, and the one after that?

Our team of philosophers, neuroscientists and computer scientists looked to current scientific theories of how human consciousness works to draw up a list of basic computational properties that any hypothetically conscisystem would likely need to possess. In our view, no current system comes anywhere near the bar for consciousness – but at the same time, there's no obvireason future systems won't become truly aware.

Since computing pioneer Alan Turing proposed his“Imitation Game” in 1950, the ability to successfully impersonate a human in conversation has often been taken as a reliable marker of consciousness. This is usually because the task has seemed so difficult it must require consciousness.