British Premier says declarations of Chinese spying in parliament appalling

(MENAFN) British Premier Rishi Sunak stated on Monday that he was “appalled” by declarations of Chinese spying in parliament, noting that he is going to protect the nation’s democracy as well as security.



"The whole House is rightly appalled about reports of espionage in this building," Sunak declared in the House of Commons, where he was giving an update following coming back from the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, India.



"We will defend our democracy and our security," he stated, mentioning the detention of a parliamentary inquirer on doubt of espionage for China.



London’s Metropolitan Police affirmed through the weekend that two men, one who is in his twenties and the other in his thirties, were captured under the Official Secrets Act in March.



The two men were then bailed out until early October, as stated by the police.



A UK-based news agency initially declared the news, adding that one of the men was a congressional investigator who has connections to many Conservative politicians, such as Security Minister Tom Tugendhat as well as Foreign Affairs Committee head Alicia Kearns.

