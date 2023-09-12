Automotive Transistor Market Size [2023-2030] Worth Usd 6.90 Billion | Exhibiting A Cagr Of 4.50%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive transistor market size was valued at USD 4.90 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.07 billion by the end of 2023. In the long term, the market is forecasted to grow to a worth of USD 6.90 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.50% during the period from 2023 to 2030. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest market research report titled,“Automotive Transistor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Architecture Type (Negative-Positive-Negative (NPN) and Positive-Negative-Positive (PNP)), By Application Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030.” Transistors are semiconductor devices used to convert or amplify electrical signals or power. Furthermore, transistors utilize electrical power to amplify and convert electronic signals. Transistors are used to regulate the current flowing through the circuit board precisely. The design of vehicles has evolved rapidly in recent decades, with an increasing number of vehicles now equipped with onboard networks that necessitate highly dependable voltage regulators and powered diodes. Fortune Business InsightsTM mentioned this in a report titled“Automotive Transistor Market, 2023-2030.”

Request a sample of Research Report : Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 4.50% 2030 Value Projection USD 6.90 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 4.90Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200

Drivers & Restraints-

The Demand for Wide Bandgaps Semiconductors to Drive Market Growth Owing to its Benefits

Wide band gap semiconductors provide a lot of benefits compared to traditional silicon-based transistors. Semiconductors made of SiC or GaN have less conduction and less switching loss, making them more energy efficient. SiC and GaN require less cooling, reducing cost, and are complex due to their high efficiency and advanced thermal properties. Limited space for heat dissipation components to hinder automotive transistor market growth.

COVID-19 Impact-

The decline in the Revenue of the Market Players Hindered Market Growth Owing to Stringent Regulations

COVID-19 had a significant impact on the automotive industry globally. Numergovernments around the world implemented lockdown measures in order to reduce the risk of the vispreading. For instance, in 2020, the sales for Toshiba were USD 33.893 billion in 2019 and decreased to USD USD 31.412 billion in 2020, this decline in revenue was attributed to drop in vehicle sales. In late 2021, market players resumed their manufacturing activities with 50% of the workforce.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

Segments-

NPN Segment to Dominate the Market Growth Owing to Crucial Role in Power Control Application

On the basis of architecture type, the market is divided into Positive-Negative-Positive (PNP) and Negative-Positive-Negative (NPN).

The NPN segment dominates the market growth during the projected period. The NPN transistor consists of three semiconductor layers, i.e., a p-type region (base) and two n-type regions (emitter and collector). Modern vehicles need effective power management, equipped with varielectronic systems which, therefore, creates the demand for NPN.

Increasing Demand for Vehicles Dominated the Passenger Car Segment During Pandemic

The market is bifurcated into commercial vehicles and passenger cars by application type. The passenger car segment dominated the market in 2022 and is predicted to grow during the projected period. The passenger car segment is expected to continue to dominate the automotive transistor market due to the increase in global vehicle production. Due to the R&D investments and ongoing technological innovation by automotive manufacturers, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) systems are becoming more affordable and easier to install in all vehicle models. Geographically, the market is divided into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Report Coverage-



Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players. Recent industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.



Regional Insights-

Increase in Automotive Production to Dominate Asia Pacific Market Growth

Asia Pacific is expected to continue to dominate the automotive transistor market share in the coming years. Automotive production and sales in the region are on the rise, especially in India, Japan, China, and South Korea.

In Europe, the market is expected to increase significantly in the next few years. Government agencies in Europe have increased their vehicle rating system. Manufacturers are required to manufacture vehicles that meet government safety standards.

Buy now this Report :

Competitive Landscape-

Companies Adopting Strategic Decisions to Augment Market Growth

The automotive transistor market growth is dominated by leading companies due to their strategic decisions, extensive product range, and overall market share. These leading companies comprise an important group of four to five companies with a larger geographical presence and ongoing research and development, leading to secure regulatory approvals. Key players in the market are STMicroelectronics, Toshiba, Infineon Technologies, and Texas Instruments.

List of Key Players Covered in automotive transistor market Report:-



STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

Texas Instruments (U.S.)

Toshiba (Japan)

Diodes Incorporated (U.S.)

Rohm (Japan)

Sanken Electric (Japan)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (U.S.) NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Automotive transistor Market Segmentation:-

By Architecture Type



Negative-Positive-Negative (NPN) Positive-Negative-Positive (PNP)

By Application Type



Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

Key Industry Development:

July 2021: Nexperia introduced nine new power bipolar transistors for automotive and industrial applications. It has grown its product portfolio of thermally and electrically favourable DPAK packages with applications from 2 A to 8 A and 45 V to 100 V.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts :

Table of Contents:-



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Technological Developments

Impact of COVID-19

Global Automotive Transistor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Architecture Type

Negative-Positive-Negative (NPN)

Positive-Negative-Positive (PNP)

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific Rest of the World

Toc Continued ..........

Ask For Customization :

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business InsightsTM, we aim to highlight the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email:



Automotive Heat Shield Market

Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market

Automotive Actuators Market

Automotive Anti-Roll Bar Market

All-Wheel Drive System Market

Automotive Brake Pads Market

Automotive Connecting Rod Market

Automotive Engine Belt & Hose Market

Automotive Fog Light Market

Automotive Horn Market

Automotive Rain Sensor Market

Run Flat Tire Market

Automotive Seats Market

Spark plug Market

Automotive Speed Limiter Market

Automotive Suspension System Market

Automotive Tailgate Market

Automotive Valve Market

Automotive Windshield Market Automotive Wiring Harness Market





Tags Automotive Transistor Market Related Links