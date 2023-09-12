Coloplast A/S - Financial Calendar 2023-24

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see enclosed pdf.
For more information and calendar invitations for upcoming events, please visit:
Kind regards,
Investor Relations
Coloplast A/S
Tel. +45 4911 1800
MENAFN12092023004107003653ID1107051257
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.