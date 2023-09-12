Quantifi Photonics Releases Visiqtm Software For Advanced Coherent Optical Signal Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Quantifi Photonics has released VISIQ software for advanced coherent optical signal analysis
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Quantifi Photonics has today released VISIQTM, the first coherent optical signal analysis software that is compatible with high-speed oscilloscopes from manufacturers including Keysight Technologies, Tektronix and Teledyne Lecroy.
VISIQ is designed to make coherent signal analysis and DSP optimization as simple as possible. It features an intuitive user-interface that reduces the learning curve for new users, while still providing the ability for advanced users to fully customize the signal processing algorithms.
From the VISIQ interface, users can control system hardware, configure digital signal processing workflows and view detailed signal properties with comprehensive visualization options. Advanced features such as coherent receiver auto-calibration, auto baud rate detection, adaptive equalizer and nonlinear correction algorithms significantly reduce the set-up time and optimize system performance.
As network bandwidth requirements approach Terabit speeds, coherent optical modulation is gaining importance as an efficient, high-bandwidth option for shorter range data center interconnects (DCI) and industry-developed standards such as 100G-ZR, ZR-lite, 400ZR/ZR+ have emerged to support its adoption.
By providing an independent software option for coherent modulation analysis, VISIQ will be an important tool for optical engineers to speed up the development, qualification, and interoperability compliance testing of these crucial technologies.
Iannick Monfils, CTO of Quantifi Photonics says:“VISIQ is a significant step forward for the optical communications industry. It is designed to work with all popular high-speed real-time oscilloscopes, enabling coherent signal analysis for customers with existing hardware systems but don't have suitable analysis software, or want an improved software user experience.”
“Existing analysis software can be time-consuming to learn and isn't particularly easy to use, even for experienced engineers. We have spent considerable time developing this software with users and expect it to significantly speed up complex optical signal analysis; helping the industry develop and commercialize new coherent technologies faster than they could before.”
Key Features
- Oscilloscope agnostic: VISIQ works with high-speed oscilloscopes from manufacturers including Keysight Technologies, Tektronix and Teledyne Lecroy.
- User-friendly GUI: Features a modern user-friendly interface designed for novices and experts, streamlining the analysis process and reducing the learning curve.
- Intuitive DSP pipeline: VISIQ features drag-and-drop reconfigurable functional nodes for intuitive configuration of analysis workflow. This approach allows users to try different DSP configurations with immediate feedback, so the users can quickly learn how to optimize their coherent DSP and detect and address any signal anomalies or performance fluctuations.
- Automatic hardware discovery and integrated hardware control: VISIQ automatically discovers compatible coherent receiver and oscilloscope hardware on the USB or Ethenetwork. Users can also control the oscilloscope, coherent receiver and the internal laser within the VISIQ software interface.
- Broad technology support: Supports O-band coherent modulation analysis with Quantifi Photonics' O-band IQRX, in addition to C- and L-band, as well as development of next-generation 800ZR and 1600 ZR coherent transceivers.
- Improved efficiency: Coherent receiver auto calibration, auto baud rate detection, adaptive equalizer and nonlinear correction algorithms significantly reduce the set-up time and optimize system performance.
- Powerful adaptive equalizers: VISIQ's advanced equalizer algorithm can be set to train over multiple iterations to test the boundaries of DSP signal optimization and boost test efficiency.
- Remote control and automation: VISIQ supports SCPI and gRPC controls for test automation.
Quantifi Photonics will be hosting a live demonstration of VISIQ at ECOC 2023, 2-4 October, booth 353.
About Quantifi Photonics
Quantifi Photonics specializes in the testing of silicon photonics, co-packaged optics and pluggable optics for hyper-scale data centers, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence. It offers an extensive portfolio of general-purpose photonic test solutions including lasers, optical spectrum analyzers, power meters, polarization controllers and bit-error-rate testers that can be configured to test a wide variety of photonic devices. From enabling ground-breaking experiments to driving highly efficient production testing, the company works with customers to solve complex problems with innovation and experience. Discover more at .
Kees Propstra
Quantifi Photonics
