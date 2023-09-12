Joe Biden marks 9/11 attacks 22nd anniversary in army base in Alaska

(MENAFN) US Leader Joe Biden marks the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist strikes with an address at an army base in Alaska on Monday on his way home from the G-20 Summit in India as well as a visit to Vietnam.



"I join you on this solemn day to renew our sacred vow: never forget," Biden declared as he said comments to service participants in Anchorage.



''Ground zero New York. I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. It felt like I was looking through the gates of hell.



''Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the Pentagon in Virginia, I spent many 9/11s in those hollowed grounds to bear witness and remember those we lost,'' he continued.



Republicans condemned Biden for not contributing in the commemorations in New York or at different locations that were struck in 2001.



Biden stated the condemnation, declaring that these visits ''are an essential part of how we are going to ensure the United States is flanked by the broadest array of allies and partners who will stand with us and deter any threat to our security.''

