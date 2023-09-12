Displayport Ip Market Size To Surpass Usd 24,579.1 Thousand By 2030, Exhibiting A Cagr Of 7.3%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune. India, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global DisplayPort IP Market Siz was valued at USD 14,166 thousand in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 24,579.1 thousand in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled Global DisplayPort IP Market Forecast, 2023–2030. Display ports are emerging as modern alternatives to DVI, LVDS, and VGA, offering improved functionality and performance. Major silicon manufacturers are incorporating display ports into PC chipsets, GPUs, and display controllers. The availability of DisplayPort IP solutions facilitates the creation of advanced system-on-chips (SoCs) for high-definition video applications.

Key Industry Development: April 2023: Synopsys, Ansys, and TSMC strengthened their alliance to enhance Multi-Die Systems. This enables the next level of system functionality and scalability level for Synopsys. Synopsys delivers comprehensive IP and EDA solutions for multi-die systems on TSMC's enhanced 3nm, 5nm, and 7nm progression technologies with sustenance for TSMC 3D fabric.

DisplayPort IP Market size in North America was USD 7991.1 Thousand in 2022

High Bandwidth and Adaptive-Sync Technology of DisplayPort IP are increasing its Demand in the Gaming Industry

Growing Demand for Higher Resolutions Propels the Displayport IP Market Growth

Rising Need for Maximum Data Rate For High Quality Format Contributing to Segmental Growth for Version 1.0/1.1/1.1a Need for DisplayPort IP Core in VariConsumer Electronics and Laptops Driving the Market Growth

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 7.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 24,579.1 Thousand Base Year 2022 DisplayPort IP Market Size in 2022 USD 14,166 Thousand Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 96 Segments covered Version, Application, and Geography





Drivers and Restraints

Next-Gen DisplayPort Offer High Bandwidth Performance Increasing Demand for High Resolution Displays

The latest updates in DisplayPort standards bring significant advancements, delivering up to three times the bandwidth performance compared to previupgrades. These updates encompass a wide range of features, including support for resolutions beyond 4K and 8K, higher dynamic rates (HDR), improved refresh rates, enhanced compatibility with multiple display configurations, and more.

However, the high cost associated with DisplayPort and several alternatives available may hinder the DisplayPort IP market growth.





Segmentation:

By Version



DisplayPort 1.0/1.1/1.1a

DisplayPort 1.2/1.2a

DisplayPort 1.3

DisplayPort 1.4/1.4a

DisplayPort 2.0 DisplayPort 2.1

By Application



Consumer Electronics

Automotive Industrial

By Region



North America

Europe Asia Pacific





Regional Insights

North America to Lead the Market Driven by 4K/8K Display Adoption and Growth in Gaming Industry

The market in North America is led by the widespread adoption of 4K/8K displays and high-performance displays in the entertainment and gaming sector, as well as the growing use of DisplayPort in embedded systems.

Europe market is propelled by the presence of key players like STMicroelectronics and NXP Semiconductors, who consistently prioritize product expansion and innovation.





Competitive Landscape

Key Players Adapt to Dynamic Customer Demand by Driving Innovation

Market leaders are actively enhancing their current offerings and introducing innovative solutions to meet the evolving demands of customers and increase their DisplayPort IP market share. By leveraging their innovation capabilities, these key players are expanding their reach globally and establishing new customer bases in the market.





