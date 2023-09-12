Celebrity Bartender To Run Event This Weekend At Downtown Orlando

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
**World-renowned Tiki Bartender“Chelo Tiki” to Run Alcohol Bars at The International Food and Drink Festival 2023 in Downtown Orlando**
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- **Contact:**
George Hidalgo
**World-renowned Tiki Bartender“Chelo Tiki” to Run Alcohol Bars at The International Food and Drink Festival 2023 in Downtown Orlando**
The International Food and Drink Festival 2023 is excited to announce that world-renowned tiki bartender Marcelo del Valle, also known as“Chelo Tiki,” will be running the alcohol bars at the event. Bringing with him more than 30 years of experience in the world of exotic cocktails. Del Valle is a winner of a Guinness World Record and the author of one of the most important books on tiki bars and cocktails. He is considered an eminence in the world of Tiki bars, rums, and exotic drinks.
The International Food and Drink Festival will take place on Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 11am to 9pm at Orlando Festival Park in Downtown Orlando. The event will feature over 50 food and drink vendors from around the world, as well as live music and entertainment like their famfood eating contest.
Del Valle will be creating a special menu of tiki cocktails for the event, including a signature drink exclusive for the event. He will also be on hand to meet and greet guests and share his passion for the Tiki culture.
“We are thrilled to have Chelo Tiki at the International Food and Drink Festival this year,” said Dr Hidalgo event organizer.“He is a true master of his craft, and his cocktails are sure to be a hit with our guests.”
Admission for the International Food and Drink Festival is free. For more information, please visit .
Chelo Tiki can be reached at @chelo_tiki
Orlando Festival Park is located at: 2911 E. Robinson St Orlando, FL 32803
Eventures Group
Eventures Group
Visiton social media:
Facebook
MENAFN12092023003118003196ID1107051213
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.