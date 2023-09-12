“Pigging” Company Hps Shortlisted For Make Uk Sustainability Award

The UK's leading Liquid Product Recovery technology company HPS has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Energy & Sustainability Category Make UK awards.

NOTTINGHAM, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The UK's leading Liquid Product Recovery technology company HPS has been shortlisted as a regional finalist for the Energy and Sustainability Category in the Midlands & East region Make UK awards.

As well as providing systems and equipment that improve the sustainability of its clients, HPS also has a strong internal foon improving its own sustainability.

The Energy and Sustainability Award has been developed by Make UK to recognise companies that have worked towards improving overall environmental performance and enhancing sustainability.

In the past 2 years, HPS has increased its commitment to improving the company's sustainability, as well as demonstrating how its product helps clients to improve their sustainability.

In August 2022, an independent report from Carbon-Zero was released, detailing how HPS advanced liquid product recovery (pigging ) technology helps manufacturers cut carbon emissions by up to 99.3% per changeover.

Although the study was done using data from a paint and coatings manufacturer, HPS are confident that the environmental benefits of pigging are consistent across all industries that manufacture liquids.

In February 2023, HPS began working towards the Investors in the Environment Bronze Accreditation. The final audit for this accreditation is due to take place in the middle of September.

The Investors in the Environment Bronze Accreditation requires a commitment to setting targets for reducing energy consumption, water consumption, and waste output.

Companies working towards accreditation also take part in social and environmental projects. HPS ran a campaign to make food donations to The Trussell Trust and implemented a company Mental Health and Wellbeing plan, including the training of three mental health first aiders.

HPS Director Peter Elgar said,“It's great to be nominated for this award. Environmental sustainability is an integral part of our company's culture and commitment to sustainable manufacturing. It's also important to our customers, so providing them with technology that has proven sustainable benefits is important to us."

Asked about commitment from HPS employees, Elgar continued,“We asked for volunteers to form an HPS“Green Team”, and a whole bunch of people stepped forward. The team acted quickly and has been wonderful at implementing policies and raising awareness of how we as a company can increase our sustainability. Being shortlisted for this award reflects their dedication, commitment, but above all their ability to get results.”

HPS plans to continue its work in promoting sustainability by working towards aZero HQ and providing all clients with the option to have a carbon report written about pigging technology and their processes.

Founded in 1995, HPS Product Recovery Solutions provides advanced liquid product recovery technology to companies that manufacture liquids. Using HPS technology, companies increase yields, reduce waste, and decrease carbon emissions by up to 99.3% per changeover.

Headquartered in Nottingham, UK, HPS has offices in theand Australia, and global partners worldwide.

