American traveler Mark Dickey was saved early on Tuesday from a cave in southern Turkey following getting sick last week, as stated by the Turkish Caving Federation (TUMAF).



"Mark Dickey was removed from the last exit of the cave," it wrote in a post on the social media podium X, priory known as Twitter.



"Thus, the cave rescue part of the operation has ended successfully. We congratulate all those who have contributed!"



Dickey was first carried to a medical tent and was moved to a hospital after that in the southern Turkish town of Mersin, administrations declare.



Almost 200 workers from eight nations contributed in the global process ran by Turkey's State Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) to save the speleologist.



Eight days ago, Dickey noticed himself in pain in the Morca Sinkhole in Mersin district thousands of feet under the cave entry.



He was joining a 14-person caving crew that went down into Morca ahead of revealing symptoms of gastrointestinal pain.



''It is amazing to be above ground again,” he informed jouranlists.

